KINGSPORT — Ray B. English, 94, died peacefully Friday surrounded by loving family.
Born in Greene County, Ray grew up in the Jearoldstown community. His devotion to family was evident in early entrepreneurial endeavors, beginning as a young child with a paper route followed by opening a small grocery store with his father at age 12. As a teen, Ray worked in Kingsport at Holston Ordnance, the glass plant and was later employed by Tennessee Eastman for 25 years. During his tenure with Eastman, he also developed and operated Pinecrest Apartments and built numerous single-family homes. Other endeavors prior to his retirement included real estate, car sales and the building and operation of Mountain Terrace Apartments in Kingsport.
Ray served as an elder at both Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church and Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he also served as president of the Cemetery Association for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents: George E. English Sr. and Kate Carmack English; a sister: Anna Ruth English; brothers: J.W. English, George E. English Jr. and Charles English; a brother-in-law: Wayne Matthews; and a sister-in-law: Jean English.
Ray was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Doris Styles English; daughters: Donna Taylor and her husband, Dwight, and Ronda Fields and her husband, Jeff; grandchildren: Kayla Fields Hayes and her husband, Lucas, Morgan Taylor and Marcus Taylor; great-grandchildren: Harvey Hayes and Anna Styles Hayes; stepgrandchildren: Carson Taylor and Katrina Taylor; sisters: Louise Matthews, and Harretta Justis and her husband Danny; sisters-in-law: Terry English and Evelyn Hensley; and many dear nieces and nephews.
The family expressed appreciation to staff at Cornerstone Village Johnson City, both south and north campuses, NHC Kingsport and Caris Healthcare Johnson City for compassionate care and support. The loving support of Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church family is also sincerely appreciated.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 13385 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Richard Snowden and the Rev. Ronnie Duncan officiating.
A Graveside service will follow in the church cemetery.
Nephews and family members will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, c/o Genevieve Bolton, 15440 Kingsport Hwy., Chuckey TN 37641.