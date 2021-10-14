Ray C. Seaton, 97, of the Debusk community, Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at is his home.
He was a retired farmer.
He attended Susong Memorial Church as long as his health permitted, where he had served in various positions, as deacon, and especially enjoyed singing at nursing homes.
Ray is survived by two sons: Lyman Seaton and his wife, Sandy, and Frankie Seaton of Greeneville; one brother: Robert Seaton and his wife, Willie Kate, of Greeneville; one sister: Lavon Faulkner of Chuckey; two sisters-in-law: Jean Seaton of Tusculum and Mazel Seaton of Greeneville; grandchildren: Kimberly and Mike Cruey, Kevin and Roxanne Knight, Tammy and Nathan Armstrong, Bryan Seaton, Corey and Dawn Yokley, Chris and Kristen Seaton, Matthew Seaton, Ben and Dana Seaton, Bradley Seaton and Braden Seaton; several great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was a son of the late Perry and Lockie Humphreys Seaton and preceded in death by his wife: Mary Ruth Seaton; a daughter: Christine Knight; two brothers: Donald Seaton and Bruce Seaton; two sisters: Josephine Ball and Valena Wykle, and an infant sister, Doris Seaton; and brothers-in-law: Troy Ball, Mont Wykle and Joe Faulkner.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Clay Wilkerson, the Rev. Sam Smith and the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Interment will be Sunday at noon in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Seaton, Corey Yokley, Chris Seaton, Matthew Seaton, Ben Seaton, Bradley Seaton and Braden Seaton.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Susong Memorial Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.