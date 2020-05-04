Ray E. Greene, of Greeneville, died suddenly Friday morning at the age of 60.
He retired from Eastman after 35 years of service.
Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing with his grandchildren.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Matthew and Jamie Greene; one daughter: Rachel Greene; five grandchildren: Brayden Greene, Kade Greene, Kelsey Garber, William Garber and Ethan Garber; his mother: Joyce Greene; one brother: David Greene; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends: Joe Anderson and Becky Frazier.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Greene.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Hebron Cemetery with the Rev. Donald Swift officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.