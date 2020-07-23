MORRISTOWN — Ray G. Griffin, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He knew no strangers and was loved by everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Ruby Griffin; his twin brother: Fay Griffin; and brothers: Ken and Johnny Griffin.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Barbara Griffin; sons: Allan (Sheila) Griffin, David (Connie) Williams, Keith (Kelli) Williams and Tom Williams; a daughter: Tina (Charles) Lindy; a sister: Dorothy (Lynn) Mercer; a brother-in-law: Kenneth Philips; a sister-in-law: Nancy Griffin; grandsons: Lance Corporal Austin Griffin, Sgt. Chase Williams and Leau Alston Williams (his personal barber); granddaughters: Jennifer Cooper, Betsy Williams, Keila Schofield, Taylor Williams and Lilly Williams; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.; special friends: Royce Davis, Melvin and Betty Harrison, Glen and Lois Greene, all his friends from Phillips Electronics, and all the people he meet at his job at Greene County Waste.
The family expressed a thank you to the staff at Johnson City Medical Center, Dr. Strange, and Joy and Alice for all their support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the River Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family request that all family and friends who are attending the service to please wear masks.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at River Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Lindy officiating.
Arrangements provided by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home, Morristown.