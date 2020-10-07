Ray Holbert (Died: Oct. 6, 2020) Oct 7, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Holbert, 73, of Greeneville, died Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville Family Reunited After Battle With Covid Former Jail Inmates File Lawsuits In Federal Court Fred Pickard (Died: Sept. 28, 2020) Christopher 'Chris' Heaton (Died: Sept. 5, 2020) Timothy 'Timmy Boy' Johnson (Died: Oct. 1, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.