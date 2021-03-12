Ray Lafollette, 74, of East Allen’s Bridge Road, Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He worked as a body mechanic at Gary’s Body Shop for years.
Ray was an avid motorcycle rider, coin collector and NASCAR fan.
Ray is survived by his wife of 20 years Martha Lafollette; stepsons: Millard (Shannon) Kitzmiller and Roy (Ann) Kitzmiller ; one stepgranddaughter: Sarah (Trevor) Kemp; two stepgreat-grandchildren: Gabriel Ray and Della Kemp; one brother-in-law: David (Geretha) Greer; a sister-in-law: Cora (Jeff) Blair; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Ollie Lafollette; and one brother; and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Joseph Roberts officiating.
At his request, the body will be cremated.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.