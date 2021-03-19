Ray “R.B” Humphreys passed away Wednesday at 2:40 a.m.
He was a member of Cedar Creek Church of God where he held many positions and attended as long as his health permitted. He also served on Cedar Creek Cemetery committee.
R.B. retired from Weavexx, formerly Huyck Formex where he was a certified welder and fabricator for more than 30 years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He loved his Dr. Enufs and the Washington Redskins and baseball and all sports involving University of Tennessee. But, most of all he loved his family like no other. His family stated, “We all love his quick wit and playfulness.”
R.B. is survived by his loving wife: Clara Humphreys, who would have been married 59 years in October. He is also survived by two sons: Brad Humphreys and his fiancée, Elizabeth Brown, and Danny and Amy Humphreys; six grandchildren: Ryan Humphreys, Lauren Wines and her husband, Buddy, Chasity Gilland, Lindsey Sawyer and her fiancé, Ozzy Thompson, and their mother: Kelly Roberts, Bradson Humphreys and his wife, Tabby, Haven Humphreys and her fiancé, Patrick Frank, Sydney Humphreys and friend, Jacob Cutshaw, and their mother, Laura Gray; great-grandchildren: Cheyenne Finkle, Bentley and Talon Sawyer, Baylor Humphreys and Kyler Thompson, Easton Wines, and Alvie and Karlee; a brother and sister-in-law: Teddy and Vivian Humphreys; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a son of the late Ray and Hazel Humphreys. He was also preceded in death by a son: Wendall Humphreys; one brother: Rex Humphreys; and five sisters: Mary Collins, Beatrice Yates, Betty Skinner, Virginia Anderson and Cleo Buttram.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers, the Rev. Tommy Collins, the Rev. Kenny Collins and Kyle Waddell officiating.
Interment will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Humphreys, Bradson Humphreys, Patrick Frank, Jacob Cutshaw, James Rodgers and Phillip Waddell.
Honorary pallbearers will be His Sunday school class where he taught for many years.
Greene County Honor Guard and Tennessee National Guard honor team will conduct a military graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Cedar Creek Cemetery, c/o Wanda Crum, 3650 Cedar Creek Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.