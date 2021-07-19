Ray Samuel Harkey was born Aug. 30, 1944 in Durant, Oklahoma, to the late Clement and Helen Harkey. A building contractor by trade, he married his best friend, Deborah, in 1968. Together, they raised a family, and built a life of faith, hope, and love until he departed this life for the next Friday.
A faithful servant of the Lord Jesus, he led his family to the Lord, while serving as a Sunday school teacher, and helping to build several churches along the way. One of the great privileges of his life was to travel around the world, where he had the opportunity to tell people on four different continents how much Jesus loves them.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Deborah Harkey; children: Monica (Richard) Conley of Surgoinsville, Nathan (Lisa) Harkey of Patrick Springs, Virginia, Loren (Gene) Schlesinger of Santa Clara, California, and Meagan (David) Buchanan of Unicoi; grandchildren: Levi (Sara) Morgan, Sinclair, Sadie and Wyatt Conley, Dylan, Ethan and Zoey Harkey, Joann and Evelyn Schlesinger, and Rayna, Silas, Owen and Jett Buchanan; great-grandchildren: Lane and Lillian Morgan; a brother: Donald (Kay) Harkey of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; brothers-in-law: Stephen Hall, Richard (Christine) Hall and Chris Stead; sisters-in-law: Susan Hall, Nimfa Hall and Dorothy Hall; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clement and Helen Harkey of Broken Bow; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Clarence and Joyce Hall; brothers-in-law: Clarence Hall Jr and Mike Hall; and sisters-in-law: Barbara Hall and Janice Stead.
A memorial service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at New Lebanon Baptist Church, in Greeneville with Nathan Reynolds officiating.
Interment will be at Watson Cemetery in Oak Hill, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, please donate Gideon Bibles.
Ray’s family expresses a thank you to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Fire and Rescue Crew, New Lebanon Baptist Church, and countless friends and neighbors. Your kindness will forever be remembered and we pray blessings on each of you.
He leaves a legacy of love and faith.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.