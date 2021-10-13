Ray Seaton (Died: Oct. 12, 2021) Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Seaton, 97, of the DeBusk community, passed away Tuesday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Dukes Of Hazzard Stars Draw Big Crowd Greene County Deputies Investigate Brian Laundrie Tip David Martin (Died: Oct. 6, 2021) Keith Arrowood (Died: Oct. 5, 2021) Highway Department Employee Dies In Work Accident Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.