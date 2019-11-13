Raymond Cecil Conkin, 72, of Fall Branch, died Monday at home.
Isaiah 1:18
Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord, though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow, though they be red like crimson, they shall be as white as wool.
He was a son of James and Annie McGuire Conkin.
He grew up on a farm and loved living in the country.
In 1968, he went into the military and spent a year in Vietnam fighting to represent our country. He was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army. He returning home in June 1969 when he met the love of his life. They were married Feb. 14, 1970, and spent almost 50 years together working, traveling and raising the two children, he loved dearly.
He worked as an electrician to provide for his family, but thrived on serving the Lord as a preacher and teacher of God’s word. He was saved at a revival and called to preach soon afterward. He was a wonderful teacher and preacher with a great ability to convey information and make the scriptures easy to understand.
He is survived by his wife: Carolyn Melton Conkin; two daughters: Charity and her husband Gabe, and Melody; a grandson: Ember; a brother and his wife: Howard and Wilma Conkin; a sister: Omie Ruppard; a sister and her husband: Elizabeth and Kenneth Harmon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Naomi Conkin.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating.
The graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Cemetery.
