Raymond Jay Clark, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a member of Calvery Baptist Church in Flint Michigan and attended East Side Baptist Church in Greeneville.
Mr. Clark was employed at Goodrich Schools in Goodrich, Michigan
He was in the U.S. Airforce and Air National Guard for more than 30 years.
He said “There’s a window, I’m going Home”, and God lifted him through to his Heavenly Home.
He is survived by his wife: Mary Ruth Clark; sons: Raymond Jr Clark and Wendy of Nashville, Robert Clark of Afton, and Randal and Debbie Clark of Oklahoma; grandchildren: Erica and Jon Greiner of Nashville, Ashley Clark of Greeneville, Angel Clark of Greeneville, and Meagan Clark and Logan Clark, both of Oklahoma: great-grandchildren: Jaydea Greiner of Nashville and Jasper Miller of Greeneville; sisters: Rita Egler of Arkansas, Eileen Clark of Chesning, Michigan, and Beverly and Fred Marr of Durand, Michigan; a brother: Wayne Clark of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Howard Clark and Pauline Clark; and a brother: Lewis Clark.
graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery with Robert Clark officiating. The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors. The family requests you meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m.