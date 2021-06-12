GRAY — Raymond Kenneth Phillips, 66, of Knoxville and Sevierville, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday at Life Care Center of Gray.
Born in Knoxville, to the late Marion Kenneth Phillips and Betty Reece Fox. He was raised in the Karns community and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1977 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. In December 1977, Ray married his loving wife, Lisa Ann Wright also of the Karns community who preceded him in death.
Ray was a loving and caring brother, father, husband, grandfather and friend to many.
Ray was in the construction business. He owned and operated a successful business in East Tennessee for almost 45 years. He truly enjoyed helping others and was a Jack of all trades. He was always the one to call when you had a problem because he was always willing to help and lend a hand when needed.
In Ray’s very little free time he enjoyed playing his drums, traveling, genealogy, trout fishing and kayaking with his friends.
Also preceding him in death are his son: Andrew; and his grandson: Aiden Matthew Phillips.
Left to cherish his memory, his oldest daughter: Melissa Ann Davis and her husband, Ben, of Logan, Utah; his son: Matthew Ray Phillips and his wife, Jessica, of Marion, North Carolina; his youngest daughter: Ashley Nicole Phillips of Logan, Utah; eight grandchildren: Royal, Prima, Noble, Reina, Baron, Bella, Valor and Titan who will miss their “Pappy” very much; his three loving brothers: Ronald Phillips and his wife, Jo Ann of Gray, Robert Phillips and his wife, Shauna of Unionville, and Richard Phillips and his wife, Jennifer, of Greeneville; his mother-in-law: Shirley Shanks and her husband, John, of Karns; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins and special friends will deeply miss Ray.
The entire family would like to thank the many special healthcare workers at Select Specialty of Nashville, as well as the Life Care Center of Gray.
The family would love for everyone to consider donations in honor of Raymond Phillips be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, TN.
A celebration of Ray’s life will be announced at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Ray’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com.
The staff at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Raymond Kenneth Phillips.