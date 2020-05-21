Raymond W. Poffenbarger, 69, of Bulls Gap died Monday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Mr. Poffenbarger was a member of Bulls Gap United Methodist Church.
He retired at the rank of Master Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp.
After retirement, he worked as an over the road truck driver for J.B. Hunt and other companies. His family described him as a true family man in every way.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years: Debra Edwards Poffenbarger; three daughters: Andrea Stockton of Montgomery, Alabama, Arlyn and Jack Purvis of Kingsport, and Ashley and Kevin Booher of Bulls Gap; two sons: Michael and Julie Poffenbarger of Indiana, and Ray Poffenbarger Jr.; seven grandchildren: Brittany Alexander, Thomas, Timothy and Ashley Holguin, Lorelai Purvis, Jackson and Juliana Booher, David, Will and Anna Poffenbarger; two great-grandchildren: Jordan Alexander and Georgia Holguin; two sisters: Susie and Donna; three brothers: Tim, Jimmy and Dickie; several nieces and nephews; and a best friend: Russ Reno of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Peggy Poffenbarger.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.