Reba L. Johnson Silvers, 86, of Limestone, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning while at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mrs. Silvers was a homemaker.
She a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church.
She was loving wife, mother and grandmother, known as “Granny” to most.
Mrs. Silvers was an amazing cook, feeding work hands for many years. No matter if you were family, friend or a stranger you were welcome to a meal at her table.
She leaves to mourn her passing three sons and daughters-in-law, and six daughters and sons-in-law: Lonnie and Katie Silvers, and Robert and Terri Silvers, all of Limestone, Bruce Silvers and Angela Franklin of Afton, Geneva and Billy Willis of Telford, Imogene Silvers, Betty and Lynn Roberts, Wanda and Junior Fox, Marylou and Gary Hays, and Sara and Ronnie Kilgore, all of Limestone; 25 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great- grandchildren with three on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Silvers was A daughter of the late Lee and Cora Reynolds Johnson and was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years: Elroy Silvers; and an infant daughter: Lois Ann Silvers. Also proceeding her in death were four sisters: Irene Smith and Willie Fischer of Michigan, and CoraLee Ramsey and Voneeda Ramsey of Limestone; two brothers: Milford Johnson of Greeneville and Albert Johnson of Jonesborough; a brother-in-law: Albert Smith; a grandson: B.J. Roberts; and great-grandson: Corey Starkweather.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Roach and David Reece officiating.
Interment will be on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. in Limestone Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons-in-law.
Honorary pallbearer will be a special nephew Carl “Willis” Estep of Limestone.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.