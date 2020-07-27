Reba Silvers (Died: July 26, 2020) Jul 27, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reba Silvers, 86, of Limestone, passed away Sunday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Fifth Greene Countian Dies From Coronavirus Greene County Sees Highest Daily Jump In Virus Cases State Reports Fourth COVID-19 Death In Greene County Leonard James Price III (Died: July 19, 2020) William Mark Easterly (Died: July 15, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.