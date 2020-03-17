Rebecca A. Bales, 47 of Greeneville, entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on Saturday while at Indian Path Hospital.
She was a retired clerk with the Greene County Clerks’ office.
Mrs. Bales was a member of Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years: Christopher Bales; one son: Thomas Bales of the home; her father: Thomas Duane Foulks Sr. of Greeneville; one sister and brother-in-law: Suzanne and Todd Greene of Boone’s Creek; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Thomas Duane Foulks Jr. and his wife, Shelia, of Greeneville, and Darren Foulks of Greeneville; several special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; several special friends; and her mother-in-law: Jane Bales of Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Jean Foulks.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. David Dugger officiating.
Interment will be Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.