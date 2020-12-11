Rebecca “Becky” Reyes, 55, of Chuckey, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She enjoyed sitting on her rocking chair, she will be remembered being the life of the party and her beautiful laughter that made everyone smile. Becky will be missed very much.
She is survived by her daughter: Joselyn Medina; sisters: Vira B-Reyes, Maria Luisa Herrera, Lupita Reyes, Marcelina Hinkle, Mary Kain and Maria Brown; a brother: John Balderas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Fermin and Guadalupe Reyes, and brothers: Frank Balderas, Fermin “JR” Reyes, Joe Reyes, Koko Reyes and Ralph Reyes.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Jesse Randolph officiating.
