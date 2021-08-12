Rebecca “Beki” Johnson, 65, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Sunday as a result of an automobile accident.
She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw and sister, and well known for giving the “Best Hugs!”, and an avid Tennessee Fan.
She was a member of Greene Hills Baptist Church.
She is survived in death by a daughter and son-in-law: Annie and Darrell Moore; three grandchildren: Dustin and Allison Porter, Emily and Josh Smith, and Addyson Moore; stepchildren: David and Angela Norton, and Scott Johnson; step grandchildren: Billy Norton and Connor Johnson; two brothers and sister-in-law: Johnny and Yolonda Jones, and Jeff Jones; one sister and brother-in-law: Diana and Michael Taylor; nieces and nephews: Kayla Jones, Jesse Jones, Megan Jones, Keema Norris, John Taylor and Rebekah Taylor; and a best friend whom she thought of as a sister: Karen “Pnut” Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Reba Jones; and her husband: Terry Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. A celebration of life will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Michael Taylor officiating.
In honor of Beki, please come dressed in your UT Orange to help celebrate her life and her love for the “Big Orange” country.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.