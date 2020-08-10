Rebecca Bullington Nance, 62, of Greeneville died Friday at Signature Healthcare of Greeneville. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and Retired from Magnavox. Her love in life was playing the piano any opportunity she could. She had a special love for her daughter and son-in-law and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Jennifer and Clayton Fann; four grandchildren: Katelynn, Hunter, Colton and Brooklynn; one sister: Brenda and Calvin Holt; one brother: Nathan and Teresa Bullington; a niece: Penny and Jimmy Johnson; two nephews: Stephen Hensley and Ethan Bullington; great-nephews: Branddon Johnson and Caden Henlsey; and a special friend: Sharon Masoner.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Hubert and Martha Morgan Bullington; and her grandparents: Frank and Jennie Bullington, and Hiram and Susie Morgan.
The Nance family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Everyone is asked to meet by 1 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to go in procession to Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2 p.m. graveside service. The Rev. John Ricketts will officiate.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Nance family at www.doughty-stevens.com.