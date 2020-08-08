Rebecca Bullington Nance (Died: Aug. 7, 2020) Aug 8, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rebecca Bullington Nance, 62, of Mosheim died Friday at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now GCS Shuts Down Athletics Due To Positive COVID-19 Tests Greeneville Board Tables Action On Cruising Regulations Greene County Schools Will Start Online Aug. 17 27 Pekingese Dogs In Humane Society Care Patrick L. Grooms (Died: July 26, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.