Rebecca G. Keller, 70, of Kingsport Hwy, Chuckey, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She is survived by daughter: Shana Russell; and daughter and son-in-law: Angelique and Jason Gass, all of Greeneville; one son: Ryan Keller of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; a granddaughter and her husband: Kelcie Russell Harding and Rex Harding of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a grandson: Dawson Russell of Greeneville; a granddaughter: Camie Russell of Greeneville; a grandson: Garrett Gass of Greeneville; a granddaughter: Kyla Keller of Murrells Inlet; great-grandson: Eli Harding of Myrtle Beach; two sisters: Kathy Felton of Ohio and Pam Diez of Chuckey; one brother and sister-in-law: Raymond and Amy McDonald of Pennsylvania; many special nieces and nephews; and special friends: Bobby and Rose Strong of Chuckey, John and Joan Bickis of Arizona, and Donna and R. C. Brown of Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother: Mac and Polly McDonald; and a sister: Phyllis McDonald.
She loved her dog Ghost and especially loved to go to thrift stores. She was all about the bargains and antiques.
There will be no formal services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.