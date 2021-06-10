Rebecca Joyce Johnson, 63, of Chuckey, went to her Heavenly Home June 1.
She was born in Pensacola, Florida, and had lived in Greene County most of her life.
Rebecca was of the Christian faith.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her loved ones, her parents: William and Martha Johnson; one brother: Joe Johnson; daughters: Alicia Arrington and Jobeth Johnson; and one stepson: Adam Johnson.
She is survived by her husband: Benny Johnson; sons: Scott (Shelly) Johnson and Jacob (Kesha) Johnson; grandchildren: Daniel Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Matthew Johnson and Timothy Johnson; great-grandchildren: Victorria Johnson and Aaron Johnson; brothers-in-law: Roger (Ann) Johnson and Steve (Mary) Johnson; and several nieces.
Rebecca will be missed by all, especially her fur babies: Jolena and Duke.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Randy Hopson officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
There will be no formal visitation.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.