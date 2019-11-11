Rebecca Rhea Bible-Wilson, 63, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning in the arms of her husband. Her faithful Boston Terrier, Roscoe, was by her side.
Rebecca is survived by her husband and best friend: Scott Lee Wilson; her mother: Freida Ruth Bible; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Mathew Jay (Miranda) Nye and James Spencer Nye; a cherished grandson: Canaan Nye; a brother: Freddie (Linda) Bible; a nephew: Aaron (Ashley) Bible; an uncle Lecile Headrick; aunts: Brenda Sexton, Beula (Max) Sizemore and Gene (Marvin) Ward; special friends: Marsha Perkins, Faye Shipley and Susan Stokes; friends Ralph and Kim Jones; and her Boston Terrier: Roscoe.
Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her father: Ray Bible; her grandparents: Essie Bible and Hubert and Bonnie Headrick; an aunt: Hazel Alley; and cousins Jimmy Headrick and Joyce Headrick.
She was a graduate of South Greene High School and Hamilton Business College. She worked for 30 years as an export specialist for Magnavox/Philips.
Mrs. Wilson was a Christian, and a member of Peoples Tabernacle Church. She loved her church and her church loved her. She took solace in talks with her pastor, David Tweed. David and the church loved to hear her piano playing fill the church.
She was an accomplished pianist; her music was at her fingertips and flowed from her soul. She was truly gifted. She had taken a few piano lessons as a child but did not allow them to interfere with her musical gift. Her playing was innate and inborn. If you asked her to show you a C cord, literally, she could not. However, ask her to play a song, any song she would play it.
Mrs. Wilson loved all animals. It was not uncommon to come into the kitchen and see her washing dishes with one of her goats standing there watching. She greatly missed Bonnie, Essie and Maggie her dogs who preceded her in death.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 8 p.m. Pastor David Tweed and Andy Eppard will officiate.
Interment will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Garden. Family and friends are asked to meet Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Scott Wilson, Freddie Bible, Mathew Nye, Spencer Nye, Aaron Bible and Canaan Nye.
Appreciation is expressed to Mandeep Bakshi M.D., Christine Leslie FNP, Dharmed Patel M.D., Alice Pinyan DNP, and Anil Tumkur M.D. and all staff for their gracious care.