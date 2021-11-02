Reece Ramsey, 74, of Mosheim, died suddenly Sunday morning at his home.
Reece was the retired co-owner/operator of L&R Ramsey Trucking.
He was a member of Mohawk Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Reece enjoyed the time he spent at Farmers Market and Deli, the Dairy Dream and Harvey Moore’s.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Linda Jenkins Ramsey; a daughter and son-in-law: Mitzy and Terry Reed; a son and daughter-in-law: Robbie and Carla Ramsey; grandchildren: Ashley and Adrian Sauceman, T.J. and Lindsey Reed, Lourinda Anderson, Dalton Ramsey and Taylor Lamb; two great-grandchildren: Allie Sauceman and Grayson Reed; a brother: Mike Ramsey and Vinnie; an uncle: Frank Riley and Kay; sisters-in-law: Doris Potter, Lois Bowman and JoAnn Glass; several nieces and nephews; and his special friends at Yoder’s Market.
Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by an infant son: Brian Keith Ramsey; his parents: Clifford and Carrie Ramsey; a brother: Marty Ramsey; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Kenneth and Patsy Jenkins; a sister-in law and brothers-in-law: Gail and Jimmy Stroud, Dale Bowman, Ivan Potter and Terry Glass.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Entombment will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Ramsey, Dillon Carpenter, T.J. Reed, Braxton Potter, Grayson Potter and Adam Tolliver.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Anna Sue Ward Mosheim Central Park, c/o Carla Ramsey, 420 West Hill Drive, Mosheim, TN 37818.