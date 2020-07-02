Reeda Faye Hartman, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at her home.
She a daughter of the late Clarence and Frances (Carter) Kite.
Reeda Faye was a 1957 graduate of Ottway High School. She retired from Plus Mark after 36 years of service.
She was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the choir, served as secretary of the Christian Board, and a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Women. She was also a leader of the Youth Group.
Reeda Faye was a member of Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, Widows on a Journey, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, the Glendale Community Center, the Shriner’s Hillbillies Clown Wife’s, member and past president of the Hoe and Hope Garden Club, and she helped to organize Cherokee Garden Club. She was a past leader in the Brownie Troop No. 208 at Doak.
She and her husband, the late Harold Dean Hartman, traveled extensively. They visited every state, with Alaska being their last trip.
Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law: Cindy Hartman, and Andrea and David Korte, all of Jonesborough; two grandsons and their wives: Elliott and Hannah Heath of Norfolk, Virginia, and Austin and Cory Korte of Greeneville; one great-grandson: Oliver Dean Heath; two sisters: JoAnn Burchfield of Morristown and Earnestine Myers of Greeneville; one brother and sister-in-law: Bee and Deloris Kite of Talbott; two sisters-in-law: Evelyn Kite and Linda Kite, both of Greeneville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Becky and Willis Scott, and Jan and Glennon Brown, all of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; a nephew, who referred to Reeda Faye as “Mom”: Russell Keller and his wife, Mitzi; numerous special friends; and her “little buddy”: Avauntay Blazer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Harold Dean Hartman, who died Oct. 24, 2015; three sisters: Gladys Gordon, Naomi Sharp and Imogene Sams; and two brothers: Dale Kite and Buddy Kite.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Shiloh Cemetery. Dr. Jim Mays and the Rev. Tammy Greene will officiate. The Scott Family will provide music. Those who wish to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m.
Pallbearers will be David Korte, Austin Korte, Johnny Foster, Shane Kite, Haskell Bowman and Bryce Lamb.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Ross, Darrin Kite, Mickey Kite, Lynn Sams, Don Foshie and Mike Gosnell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp John Speer or to Shiloh Cemetery.