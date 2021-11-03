Regenia Mae Ricker, of Greeneville, died Monday at her home with her loving family at the age of 72.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmom and friend.
Ms. Ricker retired from Tennessee Aluminum Casting and Crown Tonka. While in both work places she made lots of friends.
Ms. Ricker loved cook outs at Horse Creek back in the early days, and loved camping. Her favorite hobby was her grand kids.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Junior Lee Ricker; her parents: Willie and Margaret Lowe; a daughter: Jerrie Hawk; one brother-in-law: Paul Morgan; one grandchild: Tasha Dunbar; her maternal grandparents: Horace and Wealthy Shockley; and her paternal grandparents: Paul and Carrie Lowe.
She is survived by three sons: Timmy Ricker, Jeffrey Ricker and Jerry Hawk; one daughter: Kimberly Lafollette; one brother and sister-in-law: Billy (Teri) Lowe; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Jane Morgan and Judy (Lesley Dwayne) Morrison; grandkids: T.J. Ricker and his fiancée, Ashley Ward, Ceria Ricker, Cheyne Ricker and Bobby Hawk; great-grandkids: Jaylynn Ricker, Zoey Ricker, Brenley Ricker, Makennley Jackson, Maddalyn Jackson, Okalee Jackson, Lakelyn Jackson, Ely Norton and Wayland Jennings; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Donald Lynn Swatzell officiating.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be T.J. Ricker, Ely Norton, Jeff Kilday, Lesley Morrison, Zach Morrison, Randy Morgan and Ricky Morgan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Amedisys Home Health.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health for the wonderful care that was given to Ms. Ricker, and a special thank you to her nurses, Cynthia, Lisa, Anetta and Debbie.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.