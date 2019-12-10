Regenna “Genna” Foulks, 47, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at home.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Foulks was a member of First Church of God where she was member of Celebrate Recovery Group.
She is survived by her husband: Shane Foulks; one son: Kalab Byrd Foulks; one daughter: Karleigh Foulks; and special friends: B.J. Brantley, Marcy Parker and Tanya Wykle.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Merriam.
A celebration of life will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the First Church of God with the Rev. Ralph Shipley and the Rev. Nathan Leasure officiating.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
