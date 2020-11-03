Regina Ward, 69, of Greeneville, died Saturday evening at her home.
She retired from Plus Mark.
Survivors include one daughter and her loving son-in-law: Tracie and Eddie Stills; one son: Robbie Tino; two grandchildren: Courtney Ricker and Braydon Tino; a special sister: Faye Dean; two brothers: Ronald and Kathy Fellers, and Marty Caldwell; several special nieces and nephews; special friends: Diane Foreman and Kathy Foshie; and her loving former husband: Sammy Tino.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather: Alpha and Ray Brookshire; her father: Burnette Caldwell; three brothers: Jerry Fellers, Jerald Caldwell and Reginald Caldwell; two sisters: Mary Ann Cornwell and Rebecca Jones; and a special niece: Mitzie Adams.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 3 p.m. in Gethsemane Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Harmon officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service. There will be no visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.