MONTEAGLE — Reta Lankford, 80, of Winchester, passed away Monday.
She was born June 29, 1940, to the late Kermit and Luster LaFollette.
Reta will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a member of Goshen Presbyterian Church of Winchester and loved her church family dearly. She enjoyed volunteering for her church in any way she could.
Reta loved working puzzles, bird watching, quilting and cheering on the Lady Volunteers.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years: Lloyd “Bubb” Lankford; and one brother: Dale LaFollette.
She is survived by one son: Donnie (Leanne) Lankford; one daughter: Cynthia (George) Barnett; one sister: Melba Brown; four grandchildren: Stephanie, Ashley, Logan and Lindsi; and one great-grandchild: Arlo, plus one on the way.
At this time, no further services are scheduled. However the family plans to have a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, 207 Mabee Avenue, Monteagle.