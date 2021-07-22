Retha Juanita Hopson, 95, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She faithfully attended New Haven Church as long as her health permitted.
She was a homemaker.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Sandra and Guy Hopson; three sons and daughters-in-law: Randy and Sheree Hopson, Larry and Kathy Hopson, and Terry and Nancy Hopson; six grandchildren: Daniel Hopson and his wife, Cathleen, Jason Hopson and his wife, Amanda, Troy Hopson and his wife, Allison, Grant Hopson, Chris Hopson and his wife, Page, and Brian Hopson and his wife, Angie; six great-grandchildren: Scout Hopson, Tyler Hopson, Kelsie White, Carissa Hopson, McKenzie Hopson and Jacie Hopson; and several nieces and nephews.
Retha was the daughter of the late Charles and Pearl Laws and was preceded in death by her husband: Raven Hopson; two sisters: Fostine Williams and Alice Faye Collins; and two brothers: Arvil “Bud” Laws and Junior Reaves.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Hopson and the Rev. Roger Ealey officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Gethsemane Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Childred’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
