The Rev. Benjamin Norton, 82, of Greeneville, died Sunday at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Charlotte Norton; seven children: Christy and Mario Morales, Charlotte Nelson, Anthony and Lisa Norton, Wanda Davis, Margarette and Randy Roark, Connie Norton and Sharon Anderson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one grandchild on the way; three brothers: Willard Norton, Ronnie Norton and Junior Norton, all of North Carolina; one sister: Maggie Griffen of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Anthony Quillen and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Rev. Norton was preceded in death by two brothers: Teddy Radar and Bobby; a sister: Ester Chandler; a granddaughter: Madison Cole; and a grandson: Duran Lee Morales.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Paul Norton officiating.
Interment will follow in Doty’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Norton, Noah Norton, Isaiah Norton, Kenny Peters and other friends.
To help defray funeral expenses, the family asks that donation be made to the funeral home.