2 Timothy 4:7-8 King James Version 7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
The Rev. Charles Ray Linton Sr., 81, passed away Friday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
He retired from Seal Coating Driveways.
He attended People’s Tabernacle Church as long as his health permitted. He was a wonderful man who loved the Lord and his family. He loved witnessing to others and was a blessing to all that met him.
He is survived by his wife: Nadine Ricker; a stepdaughter and her husband: Lisa and Andy Dockery; a stepson and his wife: Chris and Beth Ricker; stepdaughter-in-law: Billie Ricker; step grandchildren: Emily and Nathan Dockery, Ansley and Alora Ricker, and Andy Ricker; step great-grandson: Nealan James Ricker; a daughter and son-in-law: Deborah and Stephen Yost; sisters: Willa Dean Risner of Orlando, Florida, and Alice Linton of Salem, Oregon; two sisters-in-law: Josephine Lunghofer and Charlene Cutshall; and several nieces and nephews; and a special great-nephew and his wife: Scott and Tiffany Stetson.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Johnnie and Olie Linton; a son: Charles R. Linton Jr.; his wife: Betty; a sister: Johnnie Maude Newsome; brothers: Oliver and Bobby Linton; a stepson: Larry Ricker; and a step grandson: Neal Ricker.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. David Tweed officiating.
The graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Duncan, Tim Mitchell, Corey Malone, Logan Tweed, Scott Bowman, Scott Stetson and Steve Malone.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of People’s Tabernacle Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.