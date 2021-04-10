The Rev. Claude Smith, 72, of Afton, passed away Friday at his home.
He was a member of the Lord’s House in Chuckey where he served as assistant pastor for 40 years. He retired after 30 years of service from the Eastman Company.
He is survived by two sons: Austin Smith of the home and Jimmy (Becky) Smith of Morristown; three daughters: Angie (Toney) Hensley of Afton, Tisha (Michael) Wilburn of Afton, and Erica (Sean) Rayon of Afton; children raised as his own: Tina and Scott Wilkerson, and Jackie Dalton; grandchildren: Lindsay (David) Norton, Hayleigh Hensley, Leiland Hensley, Ethan Rayon, Allen Smith, Anthony Smith, Nicole (Ethan) Bowles and Gracie Smith; great-children: Paisley Smith, Ashton Smith and Grayson Bowles; a brother and sister-in-law: Pete and Dianna Smith of Kingsport; and a special aunt: Bonnie and Mack Wood.
He had a special brother in Christ: the Rev. Ken Thacker; and a special friend: Andrew Marshall. He was known as the church’s papaw and loved each of them dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years: Lois Smith; his parents: Haskell and Eloise Smith; two grandchildren: Makayla Rayon, Carolyn Smith; and a brother: Herman Smith.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Ken Thacker officiating.
Graveside services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Scott Wilkerson, Tommy Chandler, Teddy Partin, Albert Shuffler, Allen Williams and Timmy Price.
Honorary pallbearers will be all his music picking friends at the Railroad Museum in Bulls Gap and the Rheatown store.
