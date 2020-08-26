MORRISTOWN — The Rev. Danny Charles Hensley, 70, of Greeneville, went home to be with his Heavenly Father Sunday.
Danny was born Jan. 14, 1950, in Greeneville. He graduated from South Greene High School in 1968. He was very active in the FFA and played on the first county high school football team for two years. He then went on to earn a B.S. degree in Agriculture from the University of Tennessee.
After graduating, he moved to Owenton, Kentucky, to work at a Kraft cheese plant before returning to Greeneville to become a Vocational Agriculture teacher at South Greene High School. He taught for two years there and for one additional year at North Greene High School.
Danny ran from a call to preach for seven years. In 1975, he couldn’t run any longer, so off to Emory University’s Candler School of Theology he went. He graduated in 1978 with a Master of Divinity degree.
Danny was proud to say that God blessed him and allowed him to serve for 40 years as a United Methodist pastor. In that time, he was able to serve as pastor of 13 United Methodist churches across six districts: Patten Center Circuit in the Chattanooga District (Patten Center, Parham’s Chapel, Mt. Crest, and Stephen’s Chapel) from 1976-78; the Morganville-Slygo Valley Charge in the Chattanooga District from 1978-80; the Mosheim Central-Mt. Pleasant Charge in Greeneville in the Morristown District from 1980-85; Rock Springs United Methodist Church in the Kingsport District from 1985-87; Vermont United Methodist Church in the Kingsport District from 1987-2000; Boone’s Creek United Methodist Church in the Johnson City district from 2000-03; LaFollette United Methodist Church in the Oak Ridge district from 2003-07; and finally, Panther Springs United Methodist Church in the Morristown district from 2007-16. In retirement, he served Bradburn Hill and Mt. Pleasant United Methodist churches in the Mountain View District from May to June 2020. In the course of his ministry, Danny was ordained a Deacon and a full-time Elder in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents: Lonnie Lee, Gussie Yearwood Rupert, Herman Denny, and Mary Bass Hensley; his parents: James Charlie and Florence Elizabeth Rupert Hensley; and several aunts and uncles including: Annie (Basil) Ottinger, Sibyl (Haskell) Renner, Easter (Ivan Sr.) Collins, Omie (Rollin) Ramsey, Bernice (Ernie) Ramsey, Margaret Rupert, Henry (Jewell) Rupert, Alonzo (Nellie) Hensley, Curtis (Euretha) Hensley, Bill (Charlotte) Hensley, Dale (Evelyn) Hensley, Alfredda (Kenneth) Johnson, and Mary Mae (“Doc”) Ottinger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years: Karen Ruth (Roller) Hensley, whom he met on a blind date in January 1973. “She is the second best thing that has ever happened to me,” Danny said. “Only my relationship with Jesus Christ is higher. She has been a true companion in the ministry.” He is also survived by his sweet mother-in-law: Doshia M. Roller, of Kingsport; one brother and sister-in-law: Joe and Teresa Hensley of Greeneville; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: James and Linda Childress of Kingsport; three children: Hannah Sheard of Knoxville, Nathan (Jennifer “Jen”) Hensley of Gate City, Virginia, and Sarah (Hitesh) Mehta of Boston, Massachusetts; five grandchildren: Kaleia Sheard, Jayden Sheard and Malia Sheard of Knoxville, and Nolan Hensley and Lydia Hensley of Gate City; four nieces and nephews: Erin Hensley and Hiliary Hensley of Greeneville, Israel Childress of Gray,; and Mariah Childress of Nashville; several cousins; many friends; and a very special loving furbaby: Toby.
The family expressed a thank you to DaVita Dialysis of Greeneville, and DaVita Home Dialysis of Johnson City, for their wonderful care. The family is also thankful for all of the wonderful doctors Danny has had, including Dr. Tran, Dr. Kfoury, Dr. Crisostomo, Dr. Anderson, Dr. Langton, Dr. Thomas, Dr. Jones, Dr. Siv, Dr. Lewis, and one especially wonderful doctor, Dr. Ronald W. Hunter.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Westside Funeral Home. For the safety of Danny’s family and yours, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at the service. A celebration of life service will follow Saturday at 3 p.m. in Westside Chapel.
For those who do not feel comfortable attending in person, the family will livestream the service through the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Greeneville’s Facebook page, contingent on the cooperation of technology.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Danny’s memory to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Greeneville or the American Diabetes Association.