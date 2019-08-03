VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Rev. Donald Edward Vollenweider, 68, of Valdosta, died July 18 at his residence.
He was born April 30, 1951, in Waycross, Georgia, to the late David and Sarah Markey Vollenweider.
Rev. Vollenweider earned his bachelor’s degree from Valdosta State in Speech and Communications and his Master of Divinity from the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary.
His pastorate included Gloria Dei Lutheran, in Valdosta, Prince of Peace Lutheran, in Columbus, Mississippi, Solomon Lutheran, in Greeneville, Tennessee, and Christ the King Lutheran, in Norcross, Georgia. When called upon, his ministry also led him to preach at numerous other churches of varying denominations in Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.
He retired from the ministry in 2013 and was currently a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Valdosta. He was also a member of the Valdosta Choral Guild and was an avid ham radio operator under the call sign ‘K4YEA’ for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Margie Vollenweider, of Valdosta; his son and daughter-in-law: Justin and Leah Vollenweider, of Columbus, Mississippi; his daughter: Amanda Vollenweider, of Valdosta; a brother: Walter Reid Vollenweider, of St. Simons, Georgia; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Jim and Joyce Jones, of Newark, Ohio; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Sandy and Ken Dillon, of The Villages, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings, David Othel Vollenweider II, John Charles Vollenweider, Carol Anne Steinberg, Jane Ellen Thomas, Henry Tooly Vollenweider and Vera Nell Vollenweider.
A memorial service is scheduled Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Richard Hart and the Rev. Anghaarad Teague Dees will officiate. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Lutheran Disaster Relief, Trinity Presbyterian Church, or Valdosta/Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity.
Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.