The Rev. Douglas Lee White, 58, of the Camp Creek community, passed away Friday surrounded by his loved ones.
Doug loved being the Pastor for the last 11 years at Faith Temple Church.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Doug had a passion for spreading the word of God, his banjo and bluegrass gospel music. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time on the water and in the woods. He was a real prankster at heart and loved to make people happy and laugh. He will be greatly missed by all.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was an employee of BTL Industries.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert and Joyce White; his grandparents: Clarence and Mary Gass and Marion, and Dora Bell White; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jason and Jerline Nelson; and a nephew: Brandon Plum.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years: Lisa White; a son: Josh White and Brook Bowers; a daughter and son-in-law: Jami and David Wilhoit; grandchildren: Peyton Wilhoit and Maci White; a sister and brother-in-law: Sandi and Ronnie Nelson; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Rhonda Nelson, Charline and Sammy Bird, Duke and Nancy Nelson, Mickey Nelson and Gevea Cutshaw.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Robert Lee Johnson and the Rev. Billy Dale Shelton will officiate.
Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh White, David Wilhoit, Ronnie Nelson, Miranda Myers, Bart Myers, Brittany Tipton, Bobby Gregg and Brook Bowers.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Faith Temple Church.