The Rev. Dr. Darrell Sovine passed away Sept. 8.
Rev. Sovine was actively involved in local, state and national programs for the Church of God, Anderson, Indiana. He served as senior pastor at First Church of God, Greeneville from 1965-72. He also had pastorates in Illinois, Mississippi and Indiana. He was a pastor and an evangelist for 56 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years: Chris in 2017; and his great-grandson: Lars in 2018.
He is survived by two daughters: Dr. Rosanne Joyner of Greeneville and Dr. Melanie Sovine of Montreat, North Carolina; one grandson: Darrell (Shaleen) Carter; and four great-grandchildren, all of Austin, Texas.
A celebration of life service will be Friday at 7 p.m. at the First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St., Greeneville.