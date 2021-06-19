Rev. Gary Lynn Gibson, 69, of the Wesley’s Chapel Community, passed away Wednesday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He attended Caney Creek Baptist Church. He loved preaching, singing, going to church, and the time he spent with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Gibson; one brother: Roger Gibson; one sister: Joyce Ormsbee.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years: Patsy Gibson; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Jerome and Jamie Gibson, and Jason Gibson; five grandchildren: Dawson, Alexus, Cayden, Aliyah, and Callen; two sisters: Lisa Broadwine and Christine Guire; one brother and sister-in-law: Jeff and Barbara Gibson; sister-in-law: Janet Carol Sheets; special friends: Nellie and James Roberts and all his friends at Caney Creek Primitive Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Malone and the Rev. Mike Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Ben Woolsey, Pete Southerland, Ricky Key, David Weems, Brad Gibson, and Thomas Ormsbee. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Guire, Doug Venerable, and Henry Beach.