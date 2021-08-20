The Rev. Gene Stills, 86, of Debusk community, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He had owned and operated Gene’s Recondition Shop and Golf Cart Sales and Service until his retirement at age 80. He had worked many years prior at Bachman-Bernard.
Gene was a member and deacon of God’s Church. He was an ordained minister and pastored several Greene County Churches. His greatest joy was winning people to Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years: Joyce Alyne Stills; one daughter: Cathy Laws; one grandson and his wife: Tyler and Leslie Laws; a great-grandson: T.J. Laws; stepchildren: Denise and Jack Pritchard, Chris and Nan Cutshall, Duncan and Mary Pritchard, and Byron and Heather Pritchard; a stepgranddaughter: Kayleigh Pritchard; a sister and brother-in-law: Gaye and the Rev. Buster Shelton; a sister-in-law: Barbara Stills; a stepdaughter-in-law: Kathy Gosnell; stepgrandchildren: Crystall and David Walker, Tiffany Owens and family, and Gary Wayne Gosnell Jr., all of Statesville, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews including two special nieces: Nancy Susong and Mary Kiser.
Gene was a son of the late Carl and Dora Stills. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Dorothy Stills; sisters: Irene Stills and Wanda Rader; brothers: Linton, Hoover, Raymond, Clarence and Mack Stills; a granddaughter: Toush Davis and a stepson: Gary Gosnell.
There will be no formal Visitation.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Williams and the Rev. Dennis Daugherty officiating. Those attending the graveside, are asked to meet at the cemetery. Those attending are asked to wear mask to the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Williams Jr., Keith Johnson, Clayton Gosnell, David Miller, Nick Susong and Henry Susong.
Honorary pallbearers will be the member of God’s Church, Fellow Ministers and Pastors who had been associated with him through the years, and Bryan Susong.
The family expresses a special thanks to Dr. Ken Nickles and the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to River Hill Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1863, Greeneville, TN 37744; or to the Gideon Bible Ministry.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.