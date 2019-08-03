KINGSPORT — Rev. Homer C. Roller, of Kingsport, born April 28, 1924, left this world to be with Jesus Thursday while at Steadman Hill, Asbury Place, with his family around him.
Homer grew up on a small farm on Gravely Road and joined the Army during World War II, serving in the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
He worked for Eastman for 20 years, and then went full time as a United Methodist minister, serving 17 churches full time and four after retirement. He loved the Lord 100% and left this world saying there was so much more to do. Homer loved God and worked very hard spreading the love of God.
He leaves behind his wife of 73 years: Doshia M. Roller; two daughters: Linda and her husband, James Childress, and Karen and her husband, Danny Hensley; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Vermont United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy McMillan, Pastor Danny Hensley and the Rev. Bob Cloud officiating. Music will be provided by Karen and Danny Hensley.
The graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Honorary pallbearers will be Holston Conference United Methodist ministers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.