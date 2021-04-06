The Riddle Family lost their hero Saturday. The Rev. Hubert Wayne Riddle, 64, of Camp Creek/Greystone community was called home to heaven unexpectedly doing one of the things he enjoyed hunting.
Reverend Riddle was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He was the Pastor of Ole Tabernacle Church of God for many years.
He was formerly employed at Magnavox.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. He loved God and lived his life serving God. Reverend Riddle touched many people’s lives and always had unconditional love for the ones around him. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory and his testimony will live forever.
The Rev. Wayne Riddle was the son of the late Hubert and Betty Riddle of Greystone. He was a loving husband to Kathy Riddle for 45 years. His sons and daughters-in-law are Brad and Heather Riddle, and Josh and Alex Riddle of Greeneville, and Jason and Vera Riddle of Germany. Grandchildren are Lucas and Cassi Riddle, and Mathias, Addison, Elijah and Isaac Riddle. He has one great-granddaughter, Emberlynn Riddle. His sisters and brothers-in-law are Brenda and Larry Mercer, and Christine and Grandy Gray of Greeneville. He also has brothers and sisters-in-law Sandra and Mike Davis, Rita and Melvin Hardy, and Jim and Ruth Brobeck. Reverend Wayne has several nieces and nephews and a special friend, the Rev. Sammy Cutshall.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with The Rev. Clarence Gammill and the Rev. Robert Lee Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Riddle, Allen Mercer, Jamie Riddle, Bobby Jennings, Bradley Jennings, Mike Riddle, Cody Jennings, Jared Jennings, Dylan Mercer, Michael Brobeck and Carlos Gilland.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Ole Tabernacle Church of God and Randy Mercer, Toby Price and David Cutshaw.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.