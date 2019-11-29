The Rev. Ike Ray Jones, 74, of Bulls Gap, passed away Sunday at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Patsy A. Jones; a son: Michael Jones; his caregiver: Tamarra “Tammy” Addison; a sister and brother-in-law: Jimmy and Teddy Tweed; a brother and sister-in-law: Grover and Betty Jones; two grandchildren: Bradley and Jessica Jones, and Michaela and Derek; four great-grandchildren: Vanessa Jones, Whitney Jones, Haley Jones and Amelia Jones; a special niece: Holly Gail Jones; and several other special nieces and nephews.
His was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Amber Jones; brothers and a sister-in-law: Jason Jones, and Billy and Nancy Jones; and a sister: Charlotte Malone.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral will follow at noon in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Bob Simpson, the Rev. Paul Ragon and the Rev. Gordon Presley officiating.
Interment will follow at Carpenter’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Jones, Ricky Bowman, Junior Moore, Rex Miller, Frankie Moore and Stevie Garber.
Honorary Pallbearers will be John Ramsey, David Lamon, Jeff Johnson, Willis Humbert and Jerimi VanHorn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in his memory to the charity or organization of the donor’s choice.