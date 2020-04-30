The Rev. James A. Gregg, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He is survived by his wife: Vivian L. Gregg; two daughters: Susan M. Justice (James Lee), and Deanna Herskin (Brian); two sons: Nathan Gregg and Jimmy Ray Gregg; grandchildren: Hanna Taylor (Austin Lewis), Tylar Justice, and several other grandchildren; special great-grandchildren: Kodi Taylor and Karma Gregg, and Jackson Mayfield; two brothers: Homer “Sammy” (Marie) Gregg, and Pete (Mardella) Gregg; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Mildred Gregg; and sisters: Mary Nelle Davis, Barbara Fannon, Leona Scott, Helen Johnson and Louella Nease.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
