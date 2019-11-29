The Rev. James Franklin Musslewhite passed away at his home Wednesday.
He served 5-years in the military during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of Bethal Full Gospel Church.
He is survived by his wife: Lucille Musslewhite; five daughters: Joyce and Donald Griffin of Greeneville, Frances and Johnny Crawford of Greeneville, Patricia Hartley of Telford, Rebecca Gray of West Tennessee, and Tammy of Michigan; one son: James Edward Musslewhite of Johnson City; a grandson: John Alvin Norton and his wife, Alexis; three brothers: J.W. Musslewhite, Wylie Junior Musslewhite and Lonnie Musslewhite, all of Morristown; one sister: Linda Mae; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; special friends: Jimmy Pack of Parrottsville, and the Rev. King of Knoxville; and special nieces: Mary, Johnny and Summer Feezell, and Dee and Frankie Catalfamo.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. A.V. King of Knoxville officiating.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Greene County Honor Guard will conduct military honors.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Crawford, Devon Norris, John Norton, Johnny Feezell, Tommy Puckett and Jackie Trivett.