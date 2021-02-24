REV. JAMES RAY FLETCHER

Rev. James Ray Fletcher, 90, of Greeneville, passed away peaceful Monday at his home.

He was a minister who had traveled several states preaching the word of God. He was a member of Lick Creek Valley Church and co-founder of Stateline Ministers Conference. He helped organize several churches around the area.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Tim and Trish Fletcher; two daughters and sons-in-law: Sherry and Bobby Seaton, and Lavanna and Steve Cassell, six grandchildren: Kevin Seaton, Chris Seaton, Pamela Malone, Wesley Cassell, Jeremy Cassell and Lindsey Tupper; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; very special friends: Roger and Linda Free, and Debbie and Ed Jones of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Norma Fletcher; a son: Dennis Fletcher; his parents: James A. and Effie Fletcher; and several half-brothers and half-sisters.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at New Haven Church, 65 Chuckey Doak Road, Afton. A memorial service will be follow at 7 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Keith Williams and the Rev. Paul Ragon officiating. Keith and Mynabelle Williams will be singing.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

