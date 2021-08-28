The Rev. Jay Hugh Jennings, 85, of the Greystone community, passed away Wednesday afternoon at his home.
Hugh Woodrow Jennings was born February 16, 1936, a son of the late Bruce and Vena Jennings. He served in the United States Army.
He was the Pastor of Lower Lighthouse of Prayer.
Survivors include six children: Kenneth and Annalee Jennings, Ed and Rena Jennings, Pam and Mickey Hensley, Tim Jennings, Karen Jennings, Randal Jennings and Amy Norton; a special daughter-in-law: Sandy Jennings; seven grandchildren: Chad Jennings, Victor and Shawn Jennings, Jessica and Brandon Christopher, Jonathon Jennings and Nabriska Shelton, Dustin and Jada Hensley, Cassi and Lucas Riddle, and Chelsea Jennings and Seth Cordwell; four great-grandchildren: Logan Worley, Emberlyn Riddle, Haevyn Cordwell, and Abby Jennings; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Clinton Jennings, and Ross Lynn and Betty Jennings; one sister-in-law: Ellena Jennings; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Treva and Randy Wilhoit, Della Sue Haire, Denny and Marsha Smith, Karen and Gene Lamb, and Wilma Johnson.
He was preceded in death by in death by his wife of 59 years: Wanda Mae Jennings on Aug. 6; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Wade and Clayetta Jennings, George and Hellen Jennings, and Van Jennings; six sisters and one brother-in-law: Elle Ivy, Ruth Jennings, Kate and Mark Jones, Hazel Shelton, Delphia Seaton and Helen Shelton.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Paul Ragon and Pastor Buster Shelton officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Jay Hugh’s obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Monday to go in procession to Shelton Mission Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy McIntosh, Victor Jennings, Jonathon Jennings, Dustin Hensley, Seth Cordwell and Lucas Riddle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Jennings, Benny Jennings and Michael Campbell.
The family expresses a special thanks to Barbara with Caris Hospice.