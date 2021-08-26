Rev. Jay Hugh Jennings (Died: Aug. 25, 2021) Aug 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rev. Jay Hugh Jennings, 85, of the Greystone community, died Wednesday afternoon at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Naked Man On Log Rescued From River Former Tusculum Assistant Coach Dies Helen Horner (Died: Aug. 22, 2021) New RV Campsite Coming To Mosheim Lionel N. Humphreys Jr. -- Family, Faith & Food City Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.