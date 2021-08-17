Rev. John R. Manney, 94, of Greeneville, passed away Monday morning at his home.
He was a veteran of World War II.
He was a retired Minister and member of the Holston Conference from 1951-89.
Survivors include his wife: Janet Manney; one daughter: Debbie Weir of Athens; two sons: John R. Manney Jr. of Crossville, and David A. Manney of Niota; extended family: Sandra Kavanagh, Debbie Leili, John Alley, and Lillyan Alley, all of Greeneville, and Janice Alley, Richard Alley and Deb Oliver, all of Long Island, New York; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Mahan Archer, the Rev. Jim Fain and the Rev. Greg Burnett will officiate.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery with military honors by the Greene County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be family.