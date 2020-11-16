I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith
II Timothy 4:7
The Rev. Kenneth Junior Bowens, 68, of Chuckey, the South Central community, passed away at 5:03 p.m. Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was an over the road truck driver for 25 years and was owner/operator of Bowens Trucking.
He was an ordained pastor for 31 years and served as Pastor at Horse Creek Mission Church for 10 years.
Survivors include his wife: Shirley Bowens; five children: Angela Bailey, Julie Gebczyk, Tammy Bowens, Bryan Gregg and Lisa Sutton; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Mary Harrison, Carolyn Gunter and Nancy Shipley; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jim and Ruth Bowens, and Lowell and Kathy Bowens; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Reba and Doyle Bird, and Cecil and Mary Cutshall; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Julia Bowens; his stepmother: Flossie Bowens; and three sisters: Ellen Ragon, Shirley Dyke and Jocie Jennings.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Mike Harmon, the Rev. Terry Johnson and the Rev. Lowell Bowens officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 1 p.m. Tuesday to go in procession to Mt. Tabor Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Ashton Parton, Link Wardrep, Greg Bowens, Scott Harrison, Anthony Shipley, Connie Bailey, Brian Parton and Zane Stowers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gavin and Billy Brown, Craig Shelton, Matthew Castor and David Norton II.