NEWPORT — The Rev. Larry Blaine Ball, a veteran of the U.S. Army, went to be with the Lord Tuesday.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Tom and Stella Ball; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jesse and Marie Manning; a grandson: Paden Blaine Ball; brothers: Rooney (Pat) Ball, Jay (Carol) Ball, Shorty Ball, Tommy Ball and Roger Ball; and a brother-in-law: John Henderson.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Sharon Manning Ball; a son: Ricky (Vina) Ball; daughters: Missy (Marty) Turner, Vickie (Tim) Turner, Crissy (Randy) Spann and Jessica (Larry) White; grandchildren: Braden Ball, James Patrick Cody, Casey (Sabrina) Turner, Matthew Turner, Eric (Mary) Turner, Cody Turner, Brooke (Josh) Ramsey, LeeLa (Travis) Gass, Tony (Hope) Velez, Katie and Ty Spann, Faith Hollyfield Spann, Nathan and Isaac Coffey, Rashon Neikirk and Audrina Norwood; brothers: Jewel Ball and Terry Ball; sisters: Gerri Henderson, Polly (Bert) Trent, Frankie (Buddy) Large and Cricket Laymon; brothers-in-law: Jack (Darlene) Manning, Larry (Sherri) Manning and Ronnie Manning; sisters-in-law: Teenie Ball, Paula (Dewey) Evans, Rose (Gary) Smith and Sheila (Mike) Burnette; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
Graveside Service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 in Union Cemetery with the Rev. Marty Turner and Pastor Johnny Hill officiating.
Family and friends may drop by from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday at Manes Funeral Home and sign the guest register.
Please practice safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 526, 2503 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN 37814.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.